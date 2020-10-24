This season has not been fun if you are a Cowboys fan. From losing Dak Prescott to having a horrible record in the NFC East, the Cowboys are just not looking too good. To make matters worse, anonymous sources around the team are claiming that the players are upset with the new coaching staff and that there are already some problems brewing within the locker room.

Every single week, Jones does a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, and this time around, he went off as he blasted this so-called "anonymous" for trying to stir things up. It's clear that Jones has been under a ton of pressure as of late and these latest rumors have annoyed him quite a bit, given the circumstances.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Per Jones:

“It is ‘get in line‘ in terms of if you look at the time and the years and the months and the weeks of people making frankly very anonymous innuendoes into a situation that’s ripe for it. Now think about that a minute. Can’t say who it was, but that’s ripe for it. The criticism is our guys might not know what they’re doing out there and you put one of those innuendoes. It no more reflects the thinking of our players than it reflects the thinking of something going on in the Kremlin. It is just absolutely irrelevant and very, very, very irresponsible relative to these times now. Now don’t think that Mike McCarthy isn’t a big boy, got big shoulders and can’t handle anything they want to throw at him. He’s been to school on that and had it. That’s one of the reasons I wanted him here is because it hadn’t just been success for him. He’s dealt with both those imposters, the success imposter and the failure imposter. And he’s done well with it.”

Needless to say, Jones is throwing his support behind head coach Mike McCarthy, and there is nothing that can be said to change his mind right now. However, if the Cowboys can't make it to the postseason, there could be some questions looming for this team, very soon.

