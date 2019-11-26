After losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys faced many questions about their coaching staff and whether or not they are good enough to lead this team in the playoffs. Jason Garrett has been the head coach for quite some time now and has only managed two playoff victories which isn't good enough for America's Team.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has fielded many questions about his coaching staff this week and according to Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys boss reiterated his position as the team's leader. Essentially, the coaches will stay in power as long as Jones wants them to.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

“When you’re General Manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision,” Jones said. “It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the General Manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.”

The Cowboys are sitting at a record of 6-5 right now which means they will be in for quite the battle in terms of the upcoming playoff race.