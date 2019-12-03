Jerry Jones is easily one of the most notorious and famous owners in all of sports so it's only natural that fans of his team want to know what he's thinking. As the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones has the vast majority of the team's power and does everything from negotiating contracts to making big roster decisions. Jones is also in charge of who gets to coach his team which has been a sore spot over the last few years.

The Cowboys currently sit at a record of 6-6 and fans are starting to get fed up. They've been calling for the firing of Jason Garrett although Jones has been quite adamant about that not happening. According to reporter Jon Machota, Jones could be changing his tune. In a recent interview, Jones said Garrett will coach in 2020 but was ambiguous about whether it would be with the Cowboys or not.

This has led some Cowboys fans to believe that Garrett could indeed be fired and that Jones wants to remain complimentary to his longtime head coach. For now, though, it's all just hearsay as we will only know of Jones' decision once the season is over. It seems like a guarantee at this point that Garrett will finish out the season in Dallas so if you support the Cowboys, you shouldn't get ahead of yourself.

Heading into the last four games of the season, "America's Team" will be in a dog fight for the NFC East Championship. They'll certainly need a lot of help getting there.