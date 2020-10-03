Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his concern for Donald Trump, Friday, after the President tested positive for COVID-19. Jones also called Trump "the hardest worker you've ever seen."

“I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing. I'm sure he's anticipated this. Knowing him, he's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.”

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, tweeting out “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

White House aide, Hope Hicks, showed symptoms of COVID-19 en route to a campaign event in Minnesota and tested positive Thursday.

A number of other republicans inside the Trump campaign have also tested positive for COVID-19, including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for the coronavirus.

