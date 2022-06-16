The Closer continues to stir up emotions long after Dave Chappelle's Netflix special premiered. The comedian became a hot topic for what seemed like months following that streamed performance where he seemed to target the LGBTQIA+ community, specifically firing off jokes about transgender people that divided viewers.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael revisited Chappelle's controversy in a recent GQ feature where he spoke about coming out as gay earlier this year. He mentioned that after the big news was shared, the only person to reach out was his 15-year-old niece.



"She hit me with a quick text, 'I see you. I hear you,'" Carmichael said. "I love this generation. I actually f**k with them, and f**k all those comedians that are going so hard against them."

He then spoke about th e"boogeyman" that some comedians create in order "to sell tickets." Carmichael added, "Who’s getting canceled for what they’ve said? What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It's like, listen, that's the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I'm tired of hearing it."

"Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? That's the legacy?" Carmichael questioned. "Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It's an odd hill to die on. And it's like, hey, bro. Who the f*ck are you? Who do you f*ck? What do you like to do? Childish jokes aside, who the f*ck are you? It's just kind of played. But he's choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”

