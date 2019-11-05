Jermaine Whitehead found himself in quite a bit of trouble over the weekend after the Cleveland Brown lost an embarrassing game to Denver Broncos. At this point, the Browns should be much better than they are and fans took to social media to give Whitehead a piece of their mind over his blown coverages. Whitehead got pretty upset at all of the noise and began berating fans while also threatening to kill and shoot them. It was an overall tough scene that eventually got Whitehead cut from the team.

Now, Whitehead is looking to make amends with the fans and the league that gave him a job for the last few years. In his most recent IG post, Whitehead was incredibly apologetic about his words and is vowing to never let it happen again.

Per Whitehead:

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful."

Whitehead went on to say that he would never get out of line again although for now, it's unclear whether this apology will get him back into the league at some point. Either way, it's not looking good right now.