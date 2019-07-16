Jermaine Dupri's had some hot takes in recent times. Last week, he claimed that the new wave of female rappers out now sound like strippers rapping -- a claim that showed just how out of tune he is. That's not all though, he also ruffled a few feathers when he claimed that he was more influential than Outkast in Atlanta. Now, he's shared his two cents on Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun over the acquisition of her label, Big Machine, and her masters.



Jermaine Dupri chopped it up with Page Six over Scooter Braun's purchase of Big Machine. According to JD, Taylor Swift is "just mad" and seemingly claimed that the singer twisted the narrative to sound like it was a malicious move on Braun's part. “It is a business deal where he got everybody’s masters. She is just mad,” Dupri said. “It’s not just her . . . he has other masters and, unfortunately, she was not privy to know the man that owned them was trying to sell them. That’s the person she should be attacking.”

Braun bought out the company for $300M from Scott Borchetta. Swift later wrote a lengthy open letter that essentially accused Braun of deliberately trying to ruin her. However, JD refuted that, adding, “Scooter didn’t buy the masters because he disliked Taylor Swift.”

