After Fat Joe and Ja Rule squared off in a Verzuz battle Tuesday night, two more hip-hop legends got into the mix, but in a very different way.

While Joe and Ja went back and forth and brought out guests like Remy Ma, Ashanti and Nelly to back them up, Atlanta rapper, producer and label executive Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to let Diddy know two things: first, Dupri let Diddy (and the world) know that he was in front of Madison Square Garden and second, that if Diddy wanted to take Dupri in a Verzuz battle, he was going to have to do some training first.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

(This is not Dupri's first time calling out Diddy to do a Verzuz against him, either. Last year, Dupri swore he would "break the internet" if Puff ever accepted his challenge to battle.)

Diddy, being the ever-confident hip-hop overlord that he is, brushed Dupri off in one of the most backhanded compliments Twitter has ever seen. Tweeting, "Beloved you my n****a but your arms too short to box with God!!!," the Bad Boy head honcho wrote. "You aiint got enough hits. I'll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend - Dre the only one can get in the ring with me . - LOVE."

In a way that only Sean Combs could, Diddy praised and also wildly disrespected Dupri in a single tweet.

Naturally, the internet was set ablaze with commenters arguing the validity of Diddy's bold claim and today, Dupri has finally responded.

In a Tik Tok showing the ATL mogul *actually* producing a beat, Dupri let Diddy know that his arms are long enough to make beats all day. Posted on Instagram with the caption "Let's see what happens next," followed by the eyes emoji, it seems that Dupri is taking a shot at Diddy for not making beats like that.

Whether or not Dupri's comeback is enough to get Diddy to accept his Verzuz challenge is yet to be seen but the more important question is this: if that Verzuz battle does happen -- who's winning? Diddy has a whole lot of Bad Boy records to choose from but Dupri isn't just anybody and has hits of his own. If Diddy/Dupri ever actually happens, how's it going to end up? Let us know in the comments.

