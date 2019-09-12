The State of Georgia is going after some of the biggest names in the industry when it comes to tax refunds. Young Thug and K. Michelle are just two recent acts on either end of the spectrum that are reported to owe Georgia a few thousand dollars and now Jermaine Dupri is the latest to join the list, The Blast reports.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

According to the publication, Jermaine is late on paying back the money on his 2017 tax filing and the outstanding debt equals $17,714.33. The original bill was $12,409 but due to the interest of $1,320.32, penalties of $1,453.21 and collection costs of $2,481.80, the "Welcome To Atlanta" rapper's debt has grown quite a bit. Per usual, if Jermaine doesn't pay up soon the state can go after his possessions and property in return.

Furthermore, Jermaine has been hit with another fine from the Fayette County Tax Department, accusing him of owing property taxes to the tune of $5,411.76. We can only hope Jermaine secures the funds to pay off his debt and not have another situation from 2014 when he lost his Georgia mansion due to foreclosure.

Last month Jermaine was in the studio with Monica meaning new music is on the way which also means new money.