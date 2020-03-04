Making the Band is underway and over the weekend, Diddy and the Combs Cartel launched the first set of auditions. The reboot of the music mogul's famed MTV series has garnered responses from thousands of aspiring artists hoping for their big break. While in the ATL, there were a few guest judges were there to help rate the singers including Monica, Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri, Pierre Thomas, Coach K, Quavo, and Brian Michael Cox.

It's safe to say that since those original Making the Band days, music culture has shifted. There has been a rise in independent artists experimenting with new sounds and paving their own successful career with the use of the internet alone, but with all of the evolution comes a few drawbacks. Jermaine Dupri took to his Twitter to reflect on the Making the Band auditions and shared some thoughts.

"One of the things that I notice and learned going to the #makingoftheband try outs, is that kids are using auto tune so much,the understanding of being tone def is gone and people be singing in all kinda keys," the So So Def founder wrote. "Lol this is really a epidemic." Diddy made it clear that he's looking for R&B singers who are going to bring down the house, so hopefully there were a few that made Jermaine's cut. Do you agree with him?