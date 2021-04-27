He's been putting in extra work now that his Las Vegas residency is on the horizon, but Usher hasn't abandoned his time in the studio. The singer has been carefully preparing for his residency at the Colosseum inside Caesar's Palace, and it all begins July 16. While he works out all the stops to bring a show to the strip unlike any other, Usher has also been working on new music.

There have been promises of a new album for some time, and it's clear that Usher is shaping up an R&B collection to add to his legacy. We haven't received a full-length studio album from usher since 2016's Hard to Believe, and it's reported that later on this year Usher and Co. are set to release Confessions II.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Fans are already aware that we received Usher's first installment of Confessions back in 2004. The megahit project earned Usher several accolades, including being the No. 2 selling album of the 2000s, only bested by Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP. We've received a few peeks into what to expect on his forthcoming record, including Usher's "Bad Habits" single last Fall, but Jermaine Dupri is giving us another taste of what he and Usher have cooked up.

Dupri shared a video clip of Usher in the booth working on a new track. "It's coming," the So So Def mogul penned in the caption. Check it out below.