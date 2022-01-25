For seven years, Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson were happily in love. When the pair emerged as a couple, many saw them as an unconventional pair, however, the two hitmakers became their own version of "couple goals" for fans. The relationship didn't last and came to an end in 2007, but they have reportedly remained friendly. Enough so that Dupri is joking about the romance.

During a recent interview, Dupri was reminded of a story he once told about being out somewhere when Jackson contacted him to ask where he was. He lied to her, but when he got home, she was already there waiting on him.



Carlo Allegri / Staff / Getty Images

"I think I remember telling you, 'Don't mess with rich women,'" Dupri said with a laugh. The host added, "She beat you to your crib!"

Dupri said, "You can't really play with rich women. They do whatever they wanna do. You can hang up on the phone with a rich woman and call her all kinda names, and she call you all kinda names, and you be like, you hung up the phone, and then the doorbell ring. You like, 'What?! What's goin' on?' That person be at your house."

"You can't play with a rich woman. You can't play with a poor woman, but you can't play with a rich woman. Not them games." He added that when he first started dating Janet, she told him, "I got six brothers, there ain't nothing you can tell me that I haven't heard before." The megaproducer called it a "crazy statement" because he had to take into consideration that Janet has not only has brothers, but "six famous brothers."

"Not no little regular dudes and she's heard every lie that a man could possibly tell." He took that as a warning. Listen to the clip below.