While PETA is working to get Lil Kim on their side when it comes to her fur coats, even sending her a faux fur jacket in exchange for her real get-ups, the company is using one of their proud supporters, Jermaine Dupri, as an advocate for them following American Thanksgiving.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Jermaine is set to host a Vegan Thanksgiving dinner for those in need in Atlanta, in the city's Westview neighborhood, Billboard reports. The plant-based meal will include the classics such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie and a vegan turkey with mushroom gravy. The publication details how Tofurkey roasts will also be given away during the event.

"I've been vegan for over a decade," Jermaine said in a statement, "and for me, there's nothing better for feeling your best and knowing you're helping the planet and animals. The holidays are about the spirit of giving, and PETA and I want to give people in Atlanta a Thanksgiving meal that's healthy, humane and delicious." Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix will join Jermaine Saturday, November 23rd at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church at 3:30 PM.

In other vegan news, earlier in the summer, Billie Eilish pleaded with her fans to stop eating animal byproducts. "If you can watch the videos that I just posted and not give a f*ck that its YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure. I feel sorry for you," she wrote.