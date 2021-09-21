We're waiting for news that Dr. Dre has entered the chat, but until then, fans continue to watch as Jermaine Dupri and Diddy go at it over their catalogs. During the recent Veruz with Fat Joe and Ja Rule, Dupri declared that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Diddy. Mr. Combs has other plans, it seems, as he has been petitioning to face off against Dr. Dre for over a year. Instead of politely declining the invitation, Diddy instead told Dupri that he didn't have enough hits to join him onstage and since that time, the pair have been going back and forth.

They even appeared on Livestream where things got a tad tense as they spoke about their hits, and Dupri is not letting his foot off of Diddy's neck as he revisits the conversation while chatting with V103 in Atlanta.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

"Let me say this to y'all, everybody, be clear," Dupri said before telling the hosts to stop the music. "I just want to make sure everybody understands this. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy's not in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Steve Stoute and the Trackmasters are not in the Hall of Fame."

Dupri named musicians from his era to hold the same accomplishment. "Me, Dallas Austin, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott—when it comes to songwriting... I shouldn't have to play nothing... I am in a seat that Puff Daddy can't pay for. You have to write songs, and as far as I'm concerned, as far as I'm concerned, I don't know if he'll ever get in that club."

Watch Dupri settle his score below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V-103 The People's Station (@v103atlanta)