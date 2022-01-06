Following the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz last September, Jermaine Dupri expressed interest in taking on Diddy in a battle between two of the most iconic Hip-Hop producers of all time, but there was only one problem. The Bad Boy Records head honcho didn't see the So So Def hitmaker as an equal. To add fuel to the fire, Diddy even offered a response that many Hip-Hop fans likely won't forget anytime soon.

"Beloved you my n*gga but your arms too short to box with God!!" he said over social media. "You ain't got enough hits. I'll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend Dre the only one can get in the ring w me."



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Since then, fans have debated whether Diddy was right or just a little too confident in his catalog, and now JD has hit Rory and Mal's new podcast to set the record straight.

"Puff — and anybody else that thinks about this battle — they try to downplay the Bow Wow era," JD says towards the end of the interview, reminding fans about how incredible his run during the 2000s was. "When we get into the 2001, 2002, 2003 era of So So Def, I don’t know that Bad Boy was even in existence… I never seen a Bad Boy record No. 1 on 106 & Park."

Around the 2:10:21-mark, Mal asks whether Jermaine Dupri thinks that a Verzuz between him and Diddy will ever actually happen. The veteran Atlanta artist ultimately says that he doesn't think so, but his reasoning for saying so has a lot to deal with the increasingly important performance aspect of Verzuz.

"Because I feel like it’s a performance-based thing now and the majority of Puff’s records, who’s gonna perform?," JD explains. "Yeah, [you can bring out] The LOX, but you can’t have nobody do Big’s verses! And I don’t know that Ma$e would come out with him no more, so I don’t think that it would happen based on that. All my people, we rockin' and we coming’ with a whole lot of energy!"

Check out Rory and Mal's full interview with Jermaine Dupri below, and let us know in the comments if you think JD was spitting facts in regards to doing a Verzuz against Diddy.

[via]