Jermaine Dupri has come to the defense of DVSN after their new single, “If I Get Caught," began receiving backlash on social media. The song, which features a sample of JAY-Z’s 2001 hit “Song Cry,” sees the Canadian R&B duo sing about infidelity.

“The people I see with something bad to say about ‘If I Get Caught’ I’m sure have never listened to blues,” Dupri tweeted. “And if you never listened to blues. then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did.”



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Fans on Twitter had complained that the song's lyrics were toxic and longed for music from artists "who just want to be in love," as one user put it. Even Jay-Z recognized the toxicity of the lyrics when he cleared the sample, telling DVSN in a text message exchange shared on social media that he wants to be on record as thinking the "song is wrong."

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry. I stand corrected,” Hov wrote. “I just want a disclaimer that says that I said this song is wrong! Haaaaa And you’re good!”

On "Song Cry," Jay-Z raps “I was just fuckin’ them girls, I was gon’ get right back."

Check out Dupri's recent tweet below, as well as DVSN's new song, "If I Get Caught."

