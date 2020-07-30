He may not want to do a Verzuz, but Bow Wow has made it clear that his catalog is more than capable of withstanding a battle. Recently, Bow Wow's name has been mentioned by fans as a possible candidate for a Verzuz battle, however, the multi-hyphenate entertainer came forward to say that he wasn't interested in adding his name to the series. Verzuz co-creator Timbaland chimed in and said, "He mite not have 20 n the bag," meaning that Bow may not have enough hits on deck.

Bow Wow bit back with a list of tracks, and now Jermaine Dupri has added his two cents to the discussion. Over on his Instagram page, Dupri shared a list of his own as he posted a screenshot of the rapper's No. 1 hits that include: "Bow Wow (That's My Name)", "Bounce With Me" featuring Xscape, "Shortie Like Mine" featuring Chris Brown and Johnta Austin, "I'm A Flirt" with R. Kelly, T-Pain, and T.I., and "Let Me Hold You" featuring Omarion.

In his caption, Jermaine Dupri wanted the naysayers to speak up. "What we talking bout ???????" the So So Def icon penned. Dupri is ready for the world to put a little bit more respect on Bow Wow's name. Check out his post below.