For years, Jermaine Dupri has been actively speaking about his vegan lifestyle. The So So Def icon's lifestyle choice may be difficult for others, but Dupri has not only worked with PETA in the past, but he's also hosted all-vegan holiday meals for those in need. Last month, Dupri caught up with Rolling Stone to discuss his latest venture—no, not a new album, but his new line of vegan ice cream.

The Hip Hop icon has reportedly been vegan for nearly 20 years and throughout his food journey, he has been hit with a lack of options that suit his tastes. So, over the last two years, Dupri and his team have been working on "gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO frozen desserts."

“A lot of people who are involved in the vegan brands are not vegan,” Dupri told Rolling Stone in November. “I don’t know how people who are not vegan can be trustworthy in this space for us. I felt it was important for somebody like myself to produce something.”

JD's Vegan has been in business, but earlier today (December 29), Dupri was excited to officially announce that his products will now be featured in Walmart stores. Hes been sharing posts for days showing fans sharing images and videdos of seeing Ddupri's products in stores.

"We really did it!!! Yes! I’m over the moon,736 @walmart stores out the gate [mind blown emoji]," he penned in the caption to an Instagram post. "Go to JDsvegan.com, type in your zip code and find what store is close to you." Congrats to JD! Check it out below.

[via]