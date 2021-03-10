They've known each other for decades and now Jermaine Dupri is making sure to celebrate Bow Wow on his birthday once again. The pair have had their ups and downs that have often played out in the media or on their show Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, but overall, Dupri has maintained the father figure position in the rapper's life. They've balanced their personal relationship with the professional one, often working together to craft hits that remain club bangers until this day, and the So So Def icon wanted to shine a light on his "son" on his big day.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

"My son is 34 wow!!" tweeted Dupri. "Everybody help me and wish @smoss an amazing and Blessed day,you know what it is with me,love you 4 life." His request was met as Twitter was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Shad Moss. Omarion made sure to chime in, as well. "Happy earth strong @smoss Top hat. Child protégé & a adult anomaly," the B2K frontman wrote. "Continue to stand in your greatness. You know the vibrationz. Party popper. Steady mobbin."

Bow Wow was sure to thank a few of his famous friends and radio stations for sending him well wishes. Check it all out below.