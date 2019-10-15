Jeremy Renner is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons since The Avengers actor has been accused of threatening to kill himself with a gun in his mouth by his ex-wife. According to TMZ, Sonni Pacheco is fighting for legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Ava since she's accused Jeremy of being a drug and alcohol addict who talked about killing her. Apparently Jeremy said he "could not deal with [Sonni] anymore, and he just wanted her gone."



Rich Polk/Getty Images

That same night, he allegedly put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself and his wife before firing the gun into the ceiling while his daughter was asleep in the other room. Jeremy has since fired back at the claims, denying the reports claiming he has proof that he's sober since agreeing to random drug tests. The 48-year-old actor says his ex-wife is the crazy one who's trying to get money from their divorce and is trying to ruin his career. Sonni is accused of bragging to her friends about bagging "an Avenger" and joked that she should introduce her friends to other Avenger cast members so they can do the same.

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," the actor's representative told TMZ. "This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."