Jeremy Lin has been through a lot of struggles during his basketball journey. This past year has been especially tough as Lin found himself out of the NBA, and on a team in China. Since that time, Lin has signed a G-League contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he is now in Golden State's system. Unfortunately, he recently faced some racism while playing in the league as an opposing player called him "Coronavirus."

Since that time, the G-League has opened up an investigation into the matter and Lin himself issued a second statement on Twitter where he noted that he will not be outing who called him the name. Steve Kerr recently spoke out about the matter and praised Lin noting that he hopes the player sees some justice.

“I applaud Jeremy for his words and echo his sentiments regarding racism against the Asian American community,” Kerr said. “It’s just so ridiculous and obviously spawned by many people, including our former president, as it relates to the coronavirus originating in China. It’s just shocking.”

This is certainly not the way Lin wanted to start his G-League campaign although we're sure the fan support will help get him through this rough patch. He's a beloved player and we'd love to see him back in the NBA sooner rather than later.

Harry How/Getty Images