Back in 2012, Jeremy Lin took the basketball world by storm. With Carmelo Anthony injured, the New York Knicks brought in Lin who at the time, was a player who could barely crack a lineup. He wasn't given much of a chance to succeed, but once the Knicks put him on the court, he was simply magical.

Lin went on a two-week run in which he dominated the league. The Knicks were firing on all cylinders and Lin had a few game-winning shots. He even had a 38-point game at Madison Square Garden, which cemented his "Linsanity" legend. Unfortunately, once Melo came back, there wasn't much space for Lin who ultimately bounced around the league before leaving for the CBA in 2019.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Now, Lin is the subject of a brand-new documentary that will be available on HBO Max. This new piece of media is called 38 At The Garden and it will chronicle his rise to fame while playing for the Knicks. The trailer is down below, and it will be a nice trip down memory lane for Knicks fans.

For many in the Asian-American community, Lin was an inspiration, and the documentary is set to touch on how he was received at the time. Lin had plenty of doubters and he had to face that from high school all the way to his stardom in the NBA.

This documentary is set to premier on October 11th. Let us know what you think of the trailer, in the comments below.