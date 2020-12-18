Jeremy Lin has been a fan-favorite throughout the NBA over the past few years although his journey in the league hasn't been all that easy. His first few games with the New York Knicks led to the Linsanity craze although it was quickly put to bed as Lin's production fell off due to a lack of minutes. Since his time with the Knicks, Lin has been a bit of a journeyman and last season, he was forced to play for the Chinese Basketball Association.

Today, it was reported that Lin had signed a brand new deal with the Golden State Warriors, which had fans excited. Of course, this is an exhibit 10 deal which means Lin isn't guaranteed a spot on the roster. In fact, Lin himself took to Twitter where he urged his fans to relax for a second.

"Whoa...Everybody chill...this isnt what it looks like. No decisions have been made," Lin explained.

Despite this explanation, many are still hoping he gets another chance in the league, especially since he has shown flashes of brilliance. Even if he doesn't get a roster spot, at least he will be able to enjoy his NBA title that he won with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images