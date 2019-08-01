Jeremy Lin has had a tough road to follow throughout his NBA career and unfortunately, he has found himself without a team this offseason. No team has offered him a contract and it's clear that the whole situation has been weighing on him heavily. During a recent appearance in Taiwan, Lin opened up about his struggles and had some sad thoughts on everything that was happening.

"In English, there's a saying and it says, 'Once you hit rock bottom the only way is up,'" Lin said. "But rock bottom seems to be getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough 'cause I feel like in some ways the NBA has given up on me."

TMZ recently caught up with Lin's former Toronto Raptors teammate Fre VanVleet and asked him about the situation. As you can expect, VanVeleet was supportive of Lin and had high praise for the former Raptor moving forward.

"He was great, man," VanVleet said. "He's gonna be alright. He's gonna land on his feet. He's gonna be alright. He's got enough talent."

If Lin can't find an NBA team soon, he will most likely have to play overseas. Most recently, Lance Stephenson signed a contract in China, so that could definitely be a viable option.