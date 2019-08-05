Jeremy Lin has bounced around the league quite a bit since setting the basketball world on fire with his "Linsanity" days with the New York Knicks. Last season, Lin started out with the Atlanta Hawks but was bought out and then went to go play with the Toronto Raptors where he was able to win a championship despite playing limited minutes. Now, Lin is without a team and during a recent appearance in Taiwan, the star said he feels as though the league "has given up on [him]" which is something he was quite emotional about.

According to Diamond Leung of The Athletic, Lin doubled down on these statements recently, noting that he feels like being upfront about his weaknesses and how he feels is actually a good thing.

“I think showing weakness is one of the greatest signs of strength,” Lin said. “Ironically, to be able to be OK with your weakness is one of the strongest things you could do. Who doesn’t have weaknesses? We all do. But to show them is one of the strongest things you can do. And I just feel like I know why I’m doing that. If I rubbed people the wrong way, I’m sorry. But at the end of the day, I know what I’ve been through, I know the obstacles that I’ve been through, and I also know what kind of player I can become, and I know I haven’t done that. And so that’s what I’m going to continue to do is chase that and try to be the best version of myself.”

Lin has received support from players around the league since making his comments so hopefully, he can find a team soon as the season quickly approaches.