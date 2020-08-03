Veteran running back Jeremy Hill says he has signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It’s official I’m a Raider Now.... #raidernation LETS GET IT," Hill wrote on Twitter, Sunday

Hill will fill a position that has been spread thin for the Raiders. Running back Devontae Booker was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team waived rookie Siaosi Mariner.

"We stunk last year -- I stunk -- inside the 1-yard line," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Thursday. "That will really help our offense if I can call some better plays and give these guys a chance to poke it in from inside the 2- or 3-yard line. That's where your points per game and all the statistics will improve.

"We got stuffed twice in Green Bay. We got stuffed against Denver. We got stuffed against Tennessee. We got stuffed too many times down inside the 2-yard line. That's all my fault. We have to address our tight, tight, tight goal-line offense to be a good scoring team."

Hill hasn't played in an NFL game since the New England Patriots season opener in 2018 when he suffered a torn ACL. Hill was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2014 draft and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2015.

