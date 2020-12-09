The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the normalized way of life as we have come to know it, having an untold impact on businesses ranging from the restaurant industry to the hip-hop game. And with many artists having already contracted and battled the virus, including Kanye West, Westside Gunn, Scarface, Trey Songz, YNW Melly, and more, Jeremih's struggle with COVID-19 was among the most alarming.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images

In mid-November, 50 Cent revealed that Jeremih was in the ICU, with it being later confirmed that the R&B singer was on a ventilator. Many of his friends and fellow artists, a list that includes -- Fif, Chance The Rapper, Diddy, T.I, and Bun B -- were quick to mobilize with thoughts, prayers, and financial assistance. And though it did look dire for a moment, it would appear that Jeremih has since pulled through, having been removed from both the ventilator and the intensive care unit on November 21st.

A few days ago, he was officially released from the hospital and took a moment to pen his first statement since his initial diagnosis was revealed. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," Jeremih said. "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support."

Now, Jeremih has continued to bounce back with his first Instagram post, one that seems to suggest he's looking to get back to some semblance of normalcy. "THANK GOD IM STILL HERE , THANK YA’LL FOR THE [Bless] UP #imbackkkk," he writes, alongside a before-and-after picture teasing a new haircut. A promising sign that Jeremih is on the mend, and we can only hope that his road to recovery is filled with rest and relaxation.