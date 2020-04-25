When all else fails, turn to social media. Former Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams has a bone to pick with a man that she says stole her vehicle. We've watched for years as Jennifer has been the semi-villain of the hit VH1 reality show, but on Friday, she put away her television persona and reached out to her social media followers for help in finding a man who she claims ran off with her Range Rover.

Jennifer Williams posted a side-by-side photo of herself and the man she is accusing of stealing from her. In a lengthy caption, she also says the man is a repeat offender. "I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me," she began. "He goes by many alias including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash."

She penned that he "lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston and Vegas." It looks as if Jennifer means business, because she ended her message by asking any other potential victims to contact her, her attorney, or the Smyrna Police Department in Georgia. "There is an active investigation going on. Thank you in advance." Check out the post by Jennifer Williams below.