David Cruz, the ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, has passed away at the age of fifty-one.

After suffering from heart disease, David Cruz reportedly passed away at a Manhattan hospital this weekend. No information was made available regarding his death.

According to TMZ, David's partner Isa issued the following statement:

"He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'"



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

These days, Jennifer Lopez is spending her time with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, but earlier in her life, she believed she had found her one true love in David Cruz. The two were together for over a decade, spending their high school years as a couple and beginning her entertainment career as a romantic unit. The two broke up in the mid-90s when Lopez started to blow up.

Rest in peace to David Cruz. We're sending our thoughts and prayers to his family at this time.

