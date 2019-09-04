She went from scamming men in strip clubs to *possibly* having Jennifer Lopez portray her in a movie, and now Samantha Barbash is ready to tell her story. When news circulated that a new film titled Hustlers was making its way to theaters, Barbash, also known as Samantha Foxx, didn't pay it much mind. However, when she learned of the storyline, she claimed that screenwriters stole her narrative and never asked for permission.



Barbash was once the leader of a ring of strippers who drugged their clients out of revenge before charging tens of thousands of dollars to their credit cards. Lopez's character in Hustlers is said to be based on Barbash, but the real-life 45-year-old exotic dancer is ready to share her story with the world without the help of major studio executives. Barbash's tell-all memoir, Underscore, hits shelves later on this month, and according to Page Six it "details her work with clients including rappers, movie stars, Fortune 500 CEOs, a billionaire heading one of the biggest institutions in the US, and an owner of a global hotel chain."

To give the public a taste of the salacious tales they can expect from Underscore, Barbash has released excerpts from her book.

"My clients were mostly VIP clients at Scores and Hustler . . . My job was to provide the fun parts, such as the girls and setting the vibe...I would arrange for the hottest girls to come to parties. These girls made top dollar and had to have perfect bodies with beautiful faces to match. Then came the 'fluffers.' These were the lower tier of girls who would do the 'dirty work.' Sometimes their tasks would include an array of sexual activity...These parties always came with huge payouts for me and the girls. "There was one night at Hustler where a well-known R&B singer who had a volatile reputation was partying all night in a private room. He wanted to continue the party in his hotel room, so he requested the host to invite all of us to come over. He said he would pay each girl an extra $8K. When we arrived at his five-star hotel suite, his security promptly took all of our phones and made us sign nondisclosure forms. They wanted to make sure that none of the wild partying, which included a lot of drugs, would be leaked to the media. “He was so paranoid that there was no sex involved. Even the fluffers did not need to do anything. All he wanted to do was dance with the girls and do mounds of cocaine with all the naked bodies surrounding him. After an hour and a half...he started acting beyond strange, and kept looking out the windows and under the doors constantly from the paranoia of all the drugs he ingested. Once he saw that I was leaving, he said, 'Please don’t go. I’m sorry. I’m f - - ked up. I like your company.' He handed me a huge tip and his personal phone number and we’ve been friends ever since."

Before we get into speculating about what that R&B singer could possibly be, Barbash shares another story about a night with a fellow from Wall Street who enjoyed when she spent his money.

"[He] and I left around 5 a.m., after he spent about $115,000. This wasn’t a big deal because it was considered a small amount of money. The usual top girls I worked with came along. Ariana, Hana and I got into a luxury SUV supplied by the club and went to Christian Louboutin on Horatio Street. I called ahead and asked them to open the store for me around 6 a.m. The manager...said he would open the store, but we would have to spend a minimum of $30K. I told him, 'Easy, no problem!' and that we would most likely spend close to $80K. We spent almost exactly [that] amount in less than an hour. We all got an insane amount of shoes and purses! It was every girl’s dream. "The Pennsylvania client didn’t care about the money and loved the way we shopped so much that he said, 'Let’s do it again tomorrow!' The next day we picked him up from the Wall Street power player restaurant, Smith and Wollensky...and went straight to the high-end jewelry store Tourneau, where he bought two Rolex Presidential watches for me."

Hustlers has been widely reported as being about a New York Magazine interview with a woman who was involved in a case against a group of dancers who were tried for the same crime. Barbash insists the film is about her life and may file a lawsuit against Lopez, who is the producer of Hustlers.