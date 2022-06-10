It was an epic performance praised worldwide for its representation of the Latine community, but Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren't too pleased with how the NFL handled their show. In 2020, the two international superstars took to the stage for the Super Bowl's halftime performance that highlighted both women's hits and dance moves. While the performance itself is something that the ladies are still proud of, Lopez at the time spoke about her displeasure which was included in her new Netflix documentary, Halftime.

Lopez was upset that the NFL only allowed the women 12 minutes for the shared performance. "We have to have our singing moments," she said. "It's not going to be a dance f*cking revue. We have to sing our message."



Lopez added, "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world." Shakira also appeared and shared that the NFL expected the two entertainers to "weave" their songs together to save time. Lopez agreed to split their stage time right down the middle.

"If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us twenty minutes. That's what they should've f*cking done." The NFL was also apparently upset about Lopez including cages in her performance to represent the families being held in ICE detention centers. She ignored the league and moved forward with that portion of her performance.

Halftime premieres on Netflix on June 14. Check out the trailer below.

