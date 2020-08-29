For the last few years, the New York Mets have been in disarray when it comes to their ownership. The team is being sold and there have been plenty of high-profile bidders looking to get the team. In fact, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have thrown their name into the ring as it has been well-documented that they are considering purchasing the team as part of a large ownership group.

While speaking to Barstool Sports recently, Lopez spoke on potentially buying the team and what it would mean. As she explains, there aren't many female owners in the sports world and she would love to have a positive impact in that realm.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Listen, in this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing," Lopez said. "We don't, I don't have anything to report on that end right now. But, I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity and it is important for women to have positions of power that they've earned and deserve and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it."

For now, it seems like it will take a while before a new owner is revealed, so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.

