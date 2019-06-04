The CFDA Fashion Awards came and went last night and Jennifer Lopez managed to steal the show another time. Whenever she hits the red carpet with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, you already know she'll be making headlines the next day. At 49-years-old, the pop star has kept herself in insane shape, clearly working hard in the gym on a regular basis. She had the cameras flashing brightly when she stepped onto the carpet in her stunning long-sleeve crop top, which showed off the results of her gym sessions.



You don't just wake up with abs like this, ladies and gentlemen. This is the direct result of some hard work in and out of the war room. J-Lo has obviously been keeping to a strict diet for a long time, lifting weights and working on her core regularly because there's no way she would look this incredible if not. Showing up to the ceremony with Alex Rodriguez, the beauty was the star of the show in her flowy skirt that left a long train behind her but everybody was more focused on her abs.

Her tummy is toned and if you count, you'll be able to spot six strong muscles showcased right on her abdomen. As reported by Daily Mail, the actress was chosen for the Fashion Icon Award, a prize that was previously won by Pharrell, Rihanna, Beyoncé and others. Take a look at her stunning figure below.



