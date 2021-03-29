Amidst rumors that she and her husband Alex Rodrigez are going through a rough patch, Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Instagram listening to Drake and DJ Khaled's 2020 song, "Popstar." In the clip, Lopez is vibing in a pool by herself in the Dominican Republic where she is filming a new movie.

Despite a big age gap, rumors of a relationship between Drake and Lopez were rampant in years past. Drake's verse from "Popstar" that is playing in Lopez's video features him rapping about being living and enjoying life.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Reports that Lopez and Rodrigez were breaking up began to spread earlier this month. TMZ initially reported that sources close to the couple claimed that the relationship was in a very bad place and that's where the rumors are coming from.

They later denied the reports. "I'm not single," the Yankee legend told reporters on video while he was entering a gym. Lopez also called the story "dumb."

A-Rod's longtime rival Jose Canseco appeared to love the negative headlines about the couple. "Well J lo and a rod broke up well I wonder who told you so the truth hurts," he wrote on Twitter soon after the story broke. "Next girl you see a rod with will be a 25 to 30-year-old hot fitness model the truth hurts."

Lopez and Rodrigez began dating back in early 2017. They announced their engagement in March 2019.

