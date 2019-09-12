At the top of the month, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed that none other than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid her a visit to seek marriage advice before they walked down the aisle after their March engagement. Ruth's advice was to sometime's be deaf, and now JLo has explained in full how her meet-up with the 86-year-old went down.

"I was there with Alex and I was like, 'What’s the secret? Tell me something. I've been at this for a minute and I need some advice,'" the Hustlers actor explained of her time with Ruth, via Entertainment Tonight. "She was just beautiful and she said, 'Sometimes it helps to be just a little bit deaf' - if you hear an unkind word, let it go.' It was super wise."



Jennifer had initially invited Ruth to a show off her It's My Party Tour but it was simply too late for Ruth to attend.

"But she said, 'Come to my chambers, let's have a visit,'" Jennifer explained. "We sat there and we talked. [Alex] told her the story of how we got engaged, and that's how we became so interested in her and wanted to meet her. We admired her and so, I was like, ‘Oh yeah! You had the most amazing marriage. What’s the marriage advice? Give me the secret, please! I need it.’"

