Jennifer Lopez showed her support for Britney Spears on Saturday by telling the iconic pop star to "stay strong" amid her ongoing feud with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Lopez shared the words of encouragement on her Instagram Story by publishing a since-deleted post from Spears in which she writes about Lopez.

"As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice'," Britney wrote on Instagram. "I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind!"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Spears also wrote: "In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!!"

In a similar post on Twitter, Lopez shared Spears' caption while adding three heart emojis.

The posts come after Federline had claimed that his and Spears' children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, decided “not to see” their mother for “a few months." He also posted videos of Spears and their songs arguing online, but deleted them shortly after.

Spears' lawyer labeled the move a “violation” of their family’s privacy.

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” the lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six.

Check out Lopez's post below.

