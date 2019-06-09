Before Alex Rodriguez got his dream date with Jennifer Lopez leading to their engagement and soon to be happily ever after, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer may or may not have had a little fling with Drake. Jennifer has begun her "It’s My Party Tour" that kicked off in Los Angeles and in new videos that have hit the web, you can see a Drake reference in her set when "Hotline Bling" plays for just five seconds.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for Jennifer's response to the Drake track, she simply stated, “huh, booty call” before walking off. That one little move is what led fans to believe that Jennifer and Drake may have had a little thing before she hitched with ARod and after she was with dancer Casper Smart.

If you can remember, back in 2016 Drake posted an image of him cuddled up to JLo and people loved it. While there was no confirmation on both ends if they did or didn't embark on a short fling, Drake's 2018 track "Diplomatic Immunity" has lyrics that allude to something happening.

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though.”