Jennifer Lopez turned 50-years-old on July 24th and had a ballin birthday party in light of her milestone number. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer recently opened up about her age and it's just a number since she's doing far more than she imagined she would be.

"Did I think I would be doing this at 50? I didn’t think I’d stop, but I didn’t know that it would be the best moment of my life," Jennifer told The Evening Standard of her Hustlers movie and recent It's My Party Tour. "We’re conditioned to think, as women, that it would be over by now. And the truth is, it’s not like that at all. I find myself growing and getting better every year and that’s exciting."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the feature, Jennifer gave an update on her wedding plans with Alex Rodrigez since the duo got engaged in March of this year.

"I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball," she explained. "We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it."