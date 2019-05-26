Jennifer Lopez has never been one to fret when it comes to serving major body goals. The singer is pushing 50 and still looks absolutely amazing. And most recently, she reminded us what keeps her as the creme of the crop of the industry look-wise with a slight thirst trap shared via Instagram. As the mother prepares to get back on tour, she thought it best to take a quick break from a gym session and picture her progress. And indeed, the photo only confirms her reign as one of the baddest in the game.

In the photo shared with an astonishing 93.9 million followers, Jennifer Lopez is seen staring at the camera with razor-sharp focus. Jenny from the block keeps it casual with a pair of pink-gradient leggings and a sports bra. Though the outfit is far from what steals the show here, her tight and hard abs are. Clearly, rehearsals and a balanced diet have been doing Ms. Lopez good because these babies are sharp enough to shred some cheese on them. Moreover, the photo was posted with the following caption: "Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time. 💜"

Okay, J Lo, we see you. We really do.