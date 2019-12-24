As you comb through Jennifer Lopez's dating history, you'll find that's she's had a few high profile relationships. Following her divorce from Ojani Noa, a waiter she was married to for less than a year, Lopez quickly met and began dating Sean "Diddy" Combs. They hit up red carpets and were photographed at every coveted event together, but after she and Diddy were arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a nightclub, the couple's relationship fizzled out.



Then, she married her back-up dancer Cris Judd; they divorced after nine months. Not long after her divorce was final, Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, but two years later, that relationship was over, as well. She quickly married Marc Anthony and they were together for a decade before they announced they'd split. Jennifer went to on have an on-again-off-again relationship with her back-up dancer Casper Smart before meeting her now-fiancée, Alex Rodriguez.

As Jennifer recently chatted with CBS Sunday Mornings, the multi-talented performer ook a walk down memory lane as she recalled what it was like being in the public eye as she dated Diddy and Affleck. "It was a crazy," she said. "The Puffy era was sort of like a crazy heightened time in my life. Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success. I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment. We had this kinda crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang, let's say. It was definitely a moment, but I felt like it was necessary. Like, he was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about this music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry."

"When you talk about the 'Bennifer' era—this is so weird [that] I'm talking about this in that way," she said of using the name the press gave to her and Ben. "I'm just using those words 'cause you use 'em. I was just...I don't look at them as eras in that way, I look at them as like, these were people in my life who I really cared about and fell in love with. We had very special, very unique relationships with both those people and that's what captured the public's attention, in a sense. Because there was realness to them. There was an authenticity to those relationships."

Jennifer added that her relationships with Diddy and Affleck were much different, as the actor wanted to steer clear of tabloids as much as possible. She went on to say that that time was the real rise of the "overwhelming" tabloid era where she saw her face on the cover of a different gossip magazine every week, but she's learned not to let the stories get to her anymore. Watch her clip below.