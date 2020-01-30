Jennifer Lopez is days away from showing all she's got at the Super Bowl half time show. The "Dinero" singer is performing alongside Shakira and word on the street is that Pitbull will also be making a surprise appearance. In anticipation of the big day, the 50-year-old took to social media to share two casual glam shots of herself but has pulled in some heat since she captioned the images with #BronxGirlMagic.



The issue is stemmed from the fact that #BlackGirlMagic is a popular hashtag to show love and celebrate black beauty, power and resilience. Individuals who've responded not in favour of Jennifer's hashtag are accusing her of stealing the spotlight from a community of women who already get the short end of the stick.

Despite the number of reactions annoyed by Jennifer's rendition on the hashtag, a large number of fans are calling the backlash a bit of a reach. "All these hating azz comments are wack! JLo literally made it cool to have a big butt and this is how y'all repay her? You could just be happy that she reps Bronx Girl Magic in the first place," one user wrote. Peep the mixed reactions below and let us know what you think in the comments.