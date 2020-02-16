Jennifer Lopez is as ageless as ever in a recent Instagram post in which she can be seen posing in the mirror in a string bikini. J-Lo has been defying the laws of aging for several years now, as the 50-year-old triple threat seems to only be getting hotter as she gets older. In this mind-blowing mirror selfie, she showed off her insane figure in a white bikini, writing that she is feeling "relaxed and recharged."

J-Lo's had plenty to relax and recharge from lately. The proud Latina artist brought her roots to the Super Bowl halftime stage alongside Shakira two weekends ago, with a performance that received some polarizing responses. While some praised J-Lo and Shakira for putting on a fun, high-energy, others were unimpressed with how supposedly "oversexualized" it was. J-Lo responded to these criticisms, which she said were "honestly silliness," and explained why she disagreed with them.

Jennifer Lopez bikini mirror thirst trap insane jaw-dropping body sexy hot

"Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do," she said. "We [put on] a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. That small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in. The message of standing up for yourself, being a women—that’s what I want to pass on to little girls—everything about you—be proud of it. I’m very proud of the performance that night."