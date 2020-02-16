Jennifer Lopez is as ageless as ever in a recent Instagram post in which she can be seen posing in the mirror in a string bikini. J-Lo has been defying the laws of aging for several years now, as the 50-year-old triple threat seems to only be getting hotter as she gets older. In this mind-blowing mirror selfie, she showed off her insane figure in a white bikini, writing that she is feeling "relaxed and recharged."

J-Lo's had plenty to relax and recharge from lately. The proud Latina artist brought her roots to the Super Bowl halftime stage alongside Shakira two weekends ago, with a performance that received some polarizing responses. While some praised J-Lo and Shakira for putting on a fun, high-energy, others were unimpressed with how supposedly "oversexualized" it was. J-Lo responded to these criticisms, which she said were "honestly silliness," and explained why she disagreed with them.

"Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do," she said. "We [put on] a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. That small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in. The message of standing up for yourself, being a women—that’s what I want to pass on to little girls—everything about you—be proud of it. I’m very proud of the performance that night."