For Jennifer Lopez, getting older isn't scary – it's something that she's embracing with total confidence.

Today (July 24) is the singer's 53rd birthday, and to celebrate, she launched a new product as a gift for her fans that's designed to keep the thighs, hips, and behinds of users feeling more firm and smooth than ever before.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," Lopez explained while promoting her new JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty."

While sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers, the mother of two dropped off a campaign video that finds her posing in a tiny black thong-cut bodysuit while applying the cream to her curves.

"I want you to flaunt your best assets – yes, I said assets – and I want you to feel great doing so!" Lopez encouraged any would-be buyers out there.

The Hustlers actress' big launch and birthday follow her top-secret wedding to Ben Affleck, which comes two decades after the pair first got together.

When confirming the exchanging of vows, JLo wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

