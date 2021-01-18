Jennifer Lopez is continuing to adamantly affirm that she has never used Botox nor plastic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In reply to a commenter on Instagram, Lopez laughed off such accusations, this week:

LOL thats just my face!... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love.

Lopez has had to shoot down the claim more and more over the years. The most recent time came in an interview with Elle, last month, when she explained that a doctor once recommended Botox, but she declined:

I was 20-something years old, and I haven't ever had Botox to this day. And [the doctor] said, 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.' I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I'm going to pass.’ I didn't like needles anyway .... And I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.

Lopez, who is set to be featured Joe Biden's inauguration soundtrack, turns 52 in July.

