Jennifer Lopez never stops working. The 50-year-old just wrapped up press tours and premieres for Hustlers, announced that she will be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl with Shakira, held her engagement party and now she begins production for an upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me. Jennifer shared photos to Instagram that sees her and her new co-star Maluma reading over their scripts.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby that follows a pop star who finds out her equally as successful partner is cheating on her with her assistant moments before their wedding. As a last-minute resort, the pop star randomly picks an audience member at her Madison Square show to be her husband. Owen Wilson stars in the film and will play the random audience member Jennifer's character marries on a whim.

"The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!!" Jennifer captioned images on Instagram.

No word on when the film will hit theatres but keep it locked for more details.