Coming off of an amazing Super Bowl halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez has just revealed that she's partnering with Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) for her very own line of self-designed products in a collection entitled, JLo Jennifer Lopez. The partnership will include footwear as well as a collection of handbags. The initial launch of shoes will make their way to shelves and online this upcoming spring, proceeded by the first-round of purses.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The footwear will range in a plethora of different styles including sky-high heels, ankle boots, and sneakers. The JLo Jennifer Lopez x DSW Collection will match the "Baila Conmigo" singer's aesthetic featuring both her shoes and handbags in decadent and metallic hues, animal print and finished with crystal and studded ornamentation.

In an official press release by Camuto Group and Jennifer Lopez, the multitalented entertainer said:

"There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."

In recent memory, the Bronx-bred star has teamed with Versace for a recent fashion campaign as well as Coach, making her one of the most influential marketing personalities in fashion today. Check out Jennifer Lopez's official Instagram JLO Jennifer Lopez x DSW announcement in the post provided below and check out her footwear line, here.