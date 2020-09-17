Next Tuesday (September 22) marks the official beginning of Fall. This year has been a whirlwind of panic, health scares, and losses for the global community as people have readjusted to the new normal in the midst of a pandemic, but some are finding the silver lining in it all. Jennifer Lopez and her soon-to-be-husband Alex Rodriguez have been wheeling and dealing in the real estate market, and it's reported that they just unloaded one of their Malibu mansions on the heels of the news that they recently purchased a $40 million Miami estate.



Daniel Zuchnik / Stringer / Getty Images

Additionally, JLo and A-Rod have been planning what is rumored to be a lavish wedding, but considering we're still facing off against COVID-19, things may be a tad delayed. Over on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez flexed her bikini body beach goals with a shoreline selfie. The 51-year-old was photographed donning a pink bikini as she laid out on the sand and watched the sunset.

"Feeling golden. Holding on to the last few moments of summer ... #GlowCheck," she wrote in the caption. Lopez is always on-brand; "Glow" is also the name of her popular fragrance. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's pot below and let us know how you're ending Summer 2020.

