This past Sunday was a historic night as the 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live from Los Angeles in front of a packed house of Hollywood hopefuls. Despite the obvious (and anonymous) bigotry instilled within the Academy, Parasite (2019) became the first non-English film in history to win Best Picture. The film's director, Bong Joon Ho, also earned honors for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay sweeping the Oscars in their respective categories. However, there were a lot of casual film fans that believe that one Bronx-bred actress turned pop phenom in Jennifer Lopez should have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Ramona in Hustlers (2019).

Footage of some employees removing a giant Oscar statue from the red carpet caught the attention of one EW writer who joking captioned the clip, "THEY'RE STEALING IT FOR JENNIFER LOPEZ!" Prior to the show airing and throughout the entire ceremony fans of J.Lo bombarded the timeline with hot takes claiming that the "Medicine" singer was not only deserving of a nomination for Best Supporting Actress but should have won it for playing the devious stripper, Ramona. Check out some of the Tweets in support of Jennifer Lopez below:

While Jennifer Lopez might have been snubbed, it was Laura Dern who took home the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Marriage Story (2019). Coming off of one of the most controversial Super Bowl halftime performances in recent years and hopping back into the music game head-first, Jennifer Lopez is having one of the greatest resurgences into the realm of mainstream entertainment and she's doing it all at the age of 50.

