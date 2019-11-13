Jennifer Lopez has proven many times over that she's capable of succeeding at anything she takes on. Whether it be in music, film, fashion or even being the catalyst to the birth of Google Images - JLo's "Goin' In" on anything that comes her way. The 50-year-old star recently linked up with Robert Pattinson for Variety's Actors on Actors chat where she interviewed Robert on his role as Batman.



"With “Batman,” there was something — I was very focused on it. It kept coming back into my head," Robert said of his DC Comics debut. "[...] I was interested in it. I don’t know what it is, which happened inside of me, but I was like, “I kind of want to do it.” I like doing something which an audience doesn’t know that it wants, and try to get it out of them: “Oh yeah, you want to play Batman.”

After Jennifer complimented Robert, saying he would be a great Batman, he returned the compliment making it clear that he believed JLo could do the role as well. " I could be Batman. Why not? I think as an actor, it would be fun to explore," she responded.

Christian Bale (who once starred as Batman) previously gave Robert a couple of words of advice. "Good for him, just make it his own, don't listen to the naysayers," he said. "Think about it. Everbody protested when Heath was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don't listen to those guys, do his own thing. He's a fascinating actor and a great choice."