Jennifer Lopez Drops Off New Spanish Single "Baila Conmigo"

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly never not working on something. The 50-year-old recently kicked off production for her upcoming romantic comedy, held her engagement party with fiance Alex Rodriguez, signed on to perform at the Super Bowl and lots more all while wrapping up the global premiere for her Hustlers film. While fans wait for more details surrounding her wedding, Jennifer has come through to drop off a new single dubbed, "Baila Conmigo."

"Give it harder than music breaks the walls that only dancing I heal Dance with Me," the translated Instagram caption reads. The Spanish single sounds like an upbeat anthem that may very well land Jennifer a spot on the Billboard charts since she's so beloved already.

Stream the new track and let us know what you think.